WeChat users in America are suing President Donald Trump over his ban on the messaging app. Photo: AP
WeChat users in US sue Donald Trump over order banning Chinese messaging app
- Plaintiffs claim restriction violates their freedom of speech, free exercise of religion and other constitutional rights
- Chinese owners of TikTok, which is also facing a ban, say they plan to mount a legal challenge against president’s executive order
Topic | US-China relations
