WeChat users in America are suing President Donald Trump over his ban on the messaging app. Photo: AP
China /  Society

WeChat users in US sue Donald Trump over order banning Chinese messaging app

  • Plaintiffs claim restriction violates their freedom of speech, free exercise of religion and other constitutional rights
  • Chinese owners of TikTok, which is also facing a ban, say they plan to mount a legal challenge against president’s executive order
Topic |   US-China relations
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:45am, 23 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
WeChat users in America are suing President Donald Trump over his ban on the messaging app. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE