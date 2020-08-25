Xiamen International Bank apologised to the employee after he complained on social media. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Case of Chinese bank worker slapped for refusing to toast boss at dinner sparks debate over workplace culture

  • Xiamen International Bank says it has disciplined two employees over incident that highlights hierarchical nature of many workplaces
  • Frequent toasts and excessive drinking are a common part of dining etiquette
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 8:16am, 25 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Xiamen International Bank apologised to the employee after he complained on social media. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE