Security footage shows Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport on December 1, 2018, before her arrest. Photo: BC Supreme Court exhibit
Canada court rejects Meng Wanzhou’s bid to see documents about arrest that officials fear could damage ties with China
- In a blow to the Huawei executive, a Federal Court judge has ruled that six spy agency documents will remain redacted
- Meng’s lawyers, fighting a US bid for her extradition, wanted to see the full documents to bolster their claim that she is the victim of an abuse of process
