Security footage shows Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport on December 1, 2018, before her arrest. Photo: BC Supreme Court exhibit
China /  Society

Canada court rejects Meng Wanzhou’s bid to see documents about arrest that officials fear could damage ties with China

  • In a blow to the Huawei executive, a Federal Court judge has ruled that six spy agency documents will remain redacted
  • Meng’s lawyers, fighting a US bid for her extradition, wanted to see the full documents to bolster their claim that she is the victim of an abuse of process
Topic |   Huawei
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 6:30am, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Security footage shows Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou at Vancouver’s airport on December 1, 2018, before her arrest. Photo: BC Supreme Court exhibit
READ FULL ARTICLE