Soybeans destined for China are loaded in Santos, Brazil. China’s soybean imports are expected to rise in the second half of this year. Photo: Reuters
China /  Society

China says food supplies are stable, no need for panic buying amid coronavirus uncertainty

  • But agriculture ministry official says farmers and traders should prevent waste caused by improper storage
  • It comes after President Xi Jinping raised the issue of food security and ‘shameful’ wastage earlier this month
Topic |   China Society
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:53pm, 26 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Soybeans destined for China are loaded in Santos, Brazil. China’s soybean imports are expected to rise in the second half of this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE