About 850 million people are estimated to have been lifted out of extreme poverty in China in the past 40 years. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

China to overhaul social safety net for poor and disaster victims

  • Changes meant to help those who fall through the cracks of existing programmes, observer says
  • Health, housing, education, and employment among areas to be targeted
Topic |   China Society
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 7:00am, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
About 850 million people are estimated to have been lifted out of extreme poverty in China in the past 40 years. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE