About 850 million people are estimated to have been lifted out of extreme poverty in China in the past 40 years. Photo: Xinhua
China to overhaul social safety net for poor and disaster victims
- Changes meant to help those who fall through the cracks of existing programmes, observer says
- Health, housing, education, and employment among areas to be targeted
Topic | China Society
About 850 million people are estimated to have been lifted out of extreme poverty in China in the past 40 years. Photo: Xinhua