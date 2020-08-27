Volunteers collect rubbish from quarantined households in the Tianshan district of Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
Xinjiang starts to ease Covid-19 lockdown after surge in social media anger
- Residents have been trapped in their homes for more than a month despite no new cases for past 10 days
- Censored complaints mostly from Han Chinese, highlighting difficulties in assessing reports from largely Muslim region
Topic | Weibo
Volunteers collect rubbish from quarantined households in the Tianshan district of Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua