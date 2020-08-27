Volunteers collect rubbish from quarantined households in the Tianshan district of Urumqi in Xinjiang. Photo: Xinhua
Xinjiang starts to ease Covid-19 lockdown after surge in social media anger

  • Residents have been trapped in their homes for more than a month despite no new cases for past 10 days
  • Censored complaints mostly from Han Chinese, highlighting difficulties in assessing reports from largely Muslim region

Topic |   Weibo
Linda LewViola Zhou
Updated: 1:04pm, 27 Aug, 2020

