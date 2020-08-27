Beijing-based record label and talent agency Yue Hua Entertainment said the company “deeply regrets and sincerely apologises for the negative influence” caused by the performance. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Chinese company sorry for South Korea performance that ‘hurt national honour’

  • Entertainment firm Yue Hua says it has been punished by authorities in China over show, without giving further details
  • Its subsidiary has twice arranged for Chinese performers to take part in an event for the South Korean military

Topic |   China Society
Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 6:01pm, 27 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing-based record label and talent agency Yue Hua Entertainment said the company “deeply regrets and sincerely apologises for the negative influence” caused by the performance. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE