Guy Ho in Hong Kong in the early 1970s. He moved to Canada in 1977, back to Hong Kong in 2004, then returned to Canada in 2015. Photo: Handout
Meet the transnationals: They moved to Canada but never really left Hong Kong

  • Hong Kong’s year of turmoil has been felt with particular intensity in Canada, with hundreds of thousands dividing their lives and emotions between both places
  • The extensive phenomenon of Hong Kong-Canadian transnationalism is explained by immigration policy history and tax rules

Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:33am, 28 Aug, 2020

