In 2015, a Chinese labourer was pictured sorting out plastic bottles for recycling in Dong Xiao Kou village, on the outskirts of Beijing. But in 2018 China refused to become one of the world’s dumping grounds and stopped importing rubbish from other countries. Now criminal gangs illegally importing waste. Photo: AFP
Interpol tracks crime gangs smuggling plastic rubbish into China for illegal waste recycling
- Beijing stopped importing waste in 2018 to upgrade its economy and force recyclers to tackle their own rubbish problems
- Environmental group WWF says China was an ‘easy solution’ for many countries but there now needed to be a global framework to tackle the waste issue
