China has largely brought the spread of the virus under control with strict lockdowns, aggressive contact tracing and close monitoring of neighbourhoods. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: nearly 5,800 people arrested for pandemic-related crimes in China
- Cases include a supermarket shopper who beat another customer to death for not wearing a mask, and a person who mowed down health workers in a car
- Others suspected of selling defective medical equipment, lying about travel history, and embezzling fundraiser money, according to prosecutor’s office
