A Chengdu group is ensuring that girls in Sikai have access to sanitary products. Photo: Handout
Period poverty in China and how one group of girls aims to end it – a school at a time

  • A 17-year-old high school student and her friends in Chengdu are raising money to ensure that hundreds of girls in an impoverished community have access to sanitary products
  • The goal is to ease a health and welfare problem that stops many from attending school each month

Guo Rui
Updated: 4:30pm, 30 Aug, 2020

