A Chengdu group is ensuring that girls in Sikai have access to sanitary products. Photo: Handout
Period poverty in China and how one group of girls aims to end it – a school at a time
- A 17-year-old high school student and her friends in Chengdu are raising money to ensure that hundreds of girls in an impoverished community have access to sanitary products
- The goal is to ease a health and welfare problem that stops many from attending school each month
Topic | Poverty in China
