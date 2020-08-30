The auction for the combined lot in Dongcheng district will take place in late September, according to the auction website. Photo: Handout
Action star Jackie Chan’s luxury downtown Beijing homes put up for auction
- Mainland Chinese media reports say the properties have been at the centre of a property dispute
- Bids for combined listing start at US$10.5 million and sale starts in late September
Topic | Jackie Chan
The auction for the combined lot in Dongcheng district will take place in late September, according to the auction website. Photo: Handout