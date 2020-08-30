Rescuers comb through the rumble after a banquet hall collapses Xiangfen county, Shanxi province, on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua
Death toll rises in restaurant collapse in central China

  • In all, 29 people killed after banquet hall caves in during birthday party in Shanxi
  • Provincial authorities order inspections of all public buildings amid concerns about illegal construction

Catherine Wong
Updated: 6:51pm, 30 Aug, 2020

