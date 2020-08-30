Chinese students saw prices rise as the number of flights home were cut. Photo: Getty Images
China

Chinese police start fraud probe over claims students were overcharged for flights home at height of coronavirus pandemic

  • Travel agencies are reportedly under investigation over claims that scalpers helped inflate prices to up to 20 times the usual rate
  • One media report said that one point the cost of an economy class ticket had passed US$26,000

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Sarah Zheng
Updated: 9:05pm, 30 Aug, 2020

