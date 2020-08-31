The three-year-old girl, weighing 13kg, is hurled into the air after becoming entangled in the tail of a kite at an international festival in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

Kite drags girl by the neck over horrified crowd at Taiwan festival

  • Strong winds entangle three-year-old in long tail of a kite intended to distribute confectionery to children
  • Evening activities at Hsinchu city’s international kite show abandoned after the incident

Topic |   Taiwan
Sarah Zheng
Sarah Zheng

Updated: 1:00pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The three-year-old girl, weighing 13kg, is hurled into the air after becoming entangled in the tail of a kite at an international festival in Taiwan. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE