Outrage after Chinese university tells female students not to wear ‘overly revealing’ clothes

  • Safety guide slammed on social media for its dress code that suggests women are responsible for sexual harassment or even assault
  • ‘Don’t wear low-cut dresses or expose your waist or back, to avoid creating temptation,’ it says

Reuters
Updated: 3:43pm, 2 Sep, 2020

