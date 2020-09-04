The Los Angeles Times says one of its journalists was held for four hours and then sent from Inner Mongolia back to Beijing after reporting on protests against a new school language policy in the autonomous region. Photo: AFP
US paper says its reporter was interrogated and held by police while covering Inner Mongolia language protests
- Print reporter ‘grabbed by the throat’, held in cell and denied call to US embassy, says Los Angeles Times
- Journalists from China, America and Australia have made the news recently amid trade spats and international tensions between their governments
Topic | China Society
The Los Angeles Times says one of its journalists was held for four hours and then sent from Inner Mongolia back to Beijing after reporting on protests against a new school language policy in the autonomous region. Photo: AFP