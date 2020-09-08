Chinese drug firms are racing to get their vaccines on the market. Photo: Zuma/DPAChinese drug firms are racing to get their vaccines on the market. Photo: Zuma/DPA
Chinese drug firm says hundreds of thousands have been given Covid-19 vaccines without a single case of infection

  • An official from China National Biotec Group says the evidence from an emergency use scheme suggests the products are working
  • Company is also confident its vaccines can offer protection for up to three years

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 9:00am, 8 Sep, 2020

