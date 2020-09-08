Major General Chen Wei, left, Zhang Boli, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Dingyu during a ceremony to honour people who fought against the pandemic on September 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
President Xi stands besides Covid-19 heroes and hails China’s ‘decisive action’ in containing coronavirus
- Renowned respiratory diseases expert Zhong Nanshan receives Medal of the Republic; 44 recognised posthumously for their efforts during crisis
- Xi uses Great Hall stage to acclaim China’s success in Covid-19 fight and economic recovery while virus still rages in other parts of the world
