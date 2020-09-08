Major General Chen Wei, left, Zhang Boli, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Dingyu during a ceremony to honour people who fought against the pandemic on September 8, 2020. Photo: AFPMajor General Chen Wei, left, Zhang Boli, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Dingyu during a ceremony to honour people who fought against the pandemic on September 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
Major General Chen Wei, left, Zhang Boli, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Dingyu during a ceremony to honour people who fought against the pandemic on September 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
China /  Society

President Xi stands besides Covid-19 heroes and hails China’s ‘decisive action’ in containing coronavirus

  • Renowned respiratory diseases expert Zhong Nanshan receives Medal of the Republic; 44 recognised posthumously for their efforts during crisis
  • Xi uses Great Hall stage to acclaim China’s success in Covid-19 fight and economic recovery while virus still rages in other parts of the world

Topic |   Xi Jinping
Guo Rui
Guo Rui in Guangzhou

Updated: 4:18pm, 8 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Major General Chen Wei, left, Zhang Boli, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Dingyu during a ceremony to honour people who fought against the pandemic on September 8, 2020. Photo: AFPMajor General Chen Wei, left, Zhang Boli, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Dingyu during a ceremony to honour people who fought against the pandemic on September 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
Major General Chen Wei, left, Zhang Boli, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhong Nanshan and Zhang Dingyu during a ceremony to honour people who fought against the pandemic on September 8, 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE