Onlookers view a pig offering during the competition at Yimin temple in Hsinchu, northern Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Taiwan’s polarising pig festival draws fewer and smaller sacrifices as animal rights activists change attitudes
- Holy pig festival is a Hakka tradition with families fattening pigs up to 860kg before slaughter
- Rights group says fewer people come to watch as more grow uncomfortable with animal cruelty
