Li Genshan had reportedly written articles calling attention to two wind farm projects that caused damage to a protected area for Mongolian gazelles in Ningxia. Photo: Weibo
Three wildlife conservation activists detained in northwest China for ‘picking quarrels’
- They include Li Genshan, who is well-known for drawing attention to pollution in the Tengger Desert
- Another six people involved in the case are also being held, according to the authorities
