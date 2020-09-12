Xixi (centre) holds a basket of pears – in Chinese pear and pressure are homophones – as she raises awareness with friends outside the publisher’s office in Guangzhou. Photo: HandoutXixi (centre) holds a basket of pears – in Chinese pear and pressure are homophones – as she raises awareness with friends outside the publisher’s office in Guangzhou. Photo: Handout
‘We should not tolerate this’: Chinese activist to appeal case against publisher of homophobic textbook

  • Xixi sued university press and online retailer JD.com over the widely used textbook that lists homosexuality as a ‘psychosexual disorder’
  • The 23-year-old lost the case, but says she has received a lot of support and will continue the legal battle

Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 9:30am, 12 Sep, 2020

