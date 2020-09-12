Researchers in Canada and the US say they found the coronavirus in swine tissue about two weeks after infection. Photo: Bloomberg
Pigs can be infected with coronavirus, Canadian-US study finds
- Findings challenge conclusions from previous research that swine could not contract the pathogen that causes Covid-19
- Investigation prompted by similarities between key protein receptor in pig and human cells
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Researchers in Canada and the US say they found the coronavirus in swine tissue about two weeks after infection. Photo: Bloomberg