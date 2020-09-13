A pig stands in a shed of a pig farm near Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFEA pig stands in a shed of a pig farm near Berlin. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Society

China bans German pork imports after African swine fever case

  • Already reeling from its own epidemic of the deadly pig disease, China has now banned its third biggest supplier of the meat
  • The move comes two days before Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a meeting via video link with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Union leaders.

Topic |   African swine fever
Reuters
Updated: 4:45am, 13 Sep, 2020

