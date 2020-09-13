Chloe Zhao attends the Telluride from Los Angeles drive-in screening of Nomadland on Friday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Photo: Invision via AP
Top prize at Venice film festival given to Nomadland, as Chinese-born Chloe Zhao becomes first woman director to get Golden Lion since Sofia Coppola in 2010
- Zhao is the first woman to win the prize in a decade; Sofia Coppola won it in 2010 for her film Somewhere
- Nomadland is about a group of down-on-their-luck van dwellers roaming America; many see it as an allegory for US decline
