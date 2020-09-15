Young real-life action role-players prepare to solve the mystery of "The Haunted Mansion" at a studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFPYoung real-life action role-players prepare to solve the mystery of "The Haunted Mansion" at a studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
China youth escape reality in ‘Whodunnit?’ role-playing boom

  • After a pause caused by the coronavirus pandemic, young people are returning to live-action mystery games in droves
  • Concerns raised about the emphasis on murder and violence but many say the break from smartphones is welcome

Updated: 1:48pm, 15 Sep, 2020

Young real-life action role-players prepare to solve the mystery of "The Haunted Mansion" at a studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
