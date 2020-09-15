A top Chinese scientist says a locally produced Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for use in November. Photo: AFPA top Chinese scientist says a locally produced Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for use in November. Photo: AFP
A top Chinese scientist says a locally produced Covid-19 vaccine could be ready for use in November. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Chinese vaccine ready for use in November, top scientist says

  • Clinical trials have been progressing smoothly and preparations are being made to go into mass production, CDC’s chief biosafety expert Wu Guizhen says
  • Wu says she was inoculated herself in April and ‘has felt quite good’ since

Jane Cai
Jane Cai in Beijing

Updated: 6:08pm, 15 Sep, 2020

