Health in China: exhaust fumes from animal vaccine plant leave thousands sick with brucellosis

  • Company used out-of-date sanitisers in the production of brucella vaccines, allowing the bacteria to enter its exhaust air
  • Health authorities test almost 22,000 people and find 3,245 have brucella bacteria antibodies

Alice Yan
Updated: 7:39pm, 16 Sep, 2020

