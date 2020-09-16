The brucella bacteria affects livestock such as sheep, goat and pigs but can be passed from animals to humans. Photo: Shutterstock
Health in China: exhaust fumes from animal vaccine plant leave thousands sick with brucellosis
- Company used out-of-date sanitisers in the production of brucella vaccines, allowing the bacteria to enter its exhaust air
- Health authorities test almost 22,000 people and find 3,245 have brucella bacteria antibodies
Topic | Disease
The brucella bacteria affects livestock such as sheep, goat and pigs but can be passed from animals to humans. Photo: Shutterstock