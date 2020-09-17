Medical workers treat Covid-19 patient Zhang Lifa, father of Zhang Hai, on January 30 at a hospital in Wuhan. Zhang Hai has emerged as a vocal advocate and spokesman for families of virus victims. Photo: AFP/Zhang Hai
‘I can never be happy again’: grieving Wuhan families say China is blocking coronavirus lawsuits
- Relatives of people who died from Covid-19 claim cases have been abruptly rejected and some have faced pressure from the authorities not to file
- They accuse the Wuhan and Hubei governments of concealing the outbreak when it first emerged, not alerting the public and bungling the response
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Medical workers treat Covid-19 patient Zhang Lifa, father of Zhang Hai, on January 30 at a hospital in Wuhan. Zhang Hai has emerged as a vocal advocate and spokesman for families of virus victims. Photo: AFP/Zhang Hai