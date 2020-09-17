The Supreme People's Procuratorate says there is no evidence to support rape claims against Bao Yuming. Photo: HandoutThe Supreme People's Procuratorate says there is no evidence to support rape claims against Bao Yuming. Photo: Handout
The Supreme People's Procuratorate says there is no evidence to support rape claims against Bao Yuming. Photo: Handout
China clears lawyer in #MeToo storm of child rape claims but orders deportation

  • Top prosecutor says accuser did not provide evidence to support allegations against Bao Yuming
  • But Bao did violate public morals and will be deported, authorities say

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 7:29pm, 17 Sep, 2020

