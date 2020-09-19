A pet owner and her cat in their house in Changsha, Hunan province. During the pandemic in China, interest in pets has shown “accelerated growth”, a report has found. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: in China, the pandemic payoff has been good for pets, with interest in them increasing
- During lockdown, cats and dogs became important players online, with the number of live-stream pet shows surging 375 per cent
- Pet owners also boosted online sales of pet products, which showed ‘accelerated growth’ this year despite Covid-19, according to one report
