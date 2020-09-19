Chinese experts have warned of the risk of a new spike in coronavirus infections this winter. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: China at risk of a winter spike in infections, experts say
- Beijing is under pressure to control both regional outbreaks and imported cases, says Wu Zunyou, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention
- Covid-19 pandemic likely to continue through the spring, respiratory disease expert Zhong Nanshan says
