Candles are lit next to pictures of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the US Supreme Court in Washington. Photo: Reuters
Chinese feminists and legal scholars pay tribute to ‘inspirational’ US Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Activists and lawyers describe how the US Supreme Court justice’s fight for equality had inspired them
- One law professor says Ginsburg had expressed the hope that one day China would become a country under the real rule of law
