Air passenger numbers have fallen dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. Photo: Reuters
China keeps guard up with travel warning as tourist industry prepares for first post-coronavirus holiday season
- Domestic demand is expected to rebound during the so-called Golden Week and could offer a major boost to the domestic tourist and entertainment industries
- But people have been asked to avoid unnecessary trips to countries and regions still hit by the pandemic
Topic | Coronavirus China
Air passenger numbers have fallen dramatically in the wake of the pandemic. Photo: Reuters