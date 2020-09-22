A scene from the drama, which has been accused of focusing on the role of men in fighting the epidemic. Photo: HandoutA scene from the drama, which has been accused of focusing on the role of men in fighting the epidemic. Photo: Handout
A scene from the drama, which has been accused of focusing on the role of men in fighting the epidemic. Photo: Handout
China /  Society

‘Sexist’ drama about China’s coronavirus heroes slammed for overlooking women

  • Programme on state broadcaster CCTV criticised for portraying women as reluctant to help out and nurses as being more interested in gossiping about men doctors
  • Frontline medical workers say the show set in Wuhan does not reflect the reality of the fight against Covid-19

Topic |   Coronavirus China
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 10:00am, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A scene from the drama, which has been accused of focusing on the role of men in fighting the epidemic. Photo: HandoutA scene from the drama, which has been accused of focusing on the role of men in fighting the epidemic. Photo: Handout
A scene from the drama, which has been accused of focusing on the role of men in fighting the epidemic. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE