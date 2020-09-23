The US House of Representatives has approved a bill that would effectively ban imports from Xinjiang. The legislation now moves to the Senate. Photo: ReutersThe US House of Representatives has approved a bill that would effectively ban imports from Xinjiang. The legislation now moves to the Senate. Photo: Reuters
US House passes forced labour bill that would bar Xinjiang imports

  • The legislation, which now goes to the Senate, would require any importer of Xinjiang-sourced products to prove they were not made using forced labour
  • The bill, called the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act, was approved by a vote of 406-3

Owen Churchill
Owen Churchill in Washington, DC

Updated: 3:44am, 23 Sep, 2020

