RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus are very accurate but required skilled technicians and must be done in a laboratory. Photo: Bloomberg
Explainer |
Could a coronavirus test be as simple and fast as a pregnancy test?
- Without a vaccine, quicker diagnosis and quarantine could be the answer to stopping the pandemic, some scientists argue
- Various technologies are in development but the question is how accurate do they need to be?
Topic | Disease
RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus are very accurate but required skilled technicians and must be done in a laboratory. Photo: Bloomberg