Zheng Zhongwei (left) from the National Health Commission, says China has been in talks with organisations involved in Covax to distribute the vaccine to developing countries. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus: WHO backed China’s emergency use of experimental vaccines, health official says
- Zheng Zhongwei from the National Health Commission says WHO standards were used as a guide to administer shots despite ongoing phase 3 trials
- Beijing has also been in talks with Covax partners about production and development
