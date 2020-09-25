Zheng Zhongwei (left) from the National Health Commission, says China has been in talks with organisations involved in Covax to distribute the vaccine to developing countries. Photo: Simon SongZheng Zhongwei (left) from the National Health Commission, says China has been in talks with organisations involved in Covax to distribute the vaccine to developing countries. Photo: Simon Song
Coronavirus: WHO backed China’s emergency use of experimental vaccines, health official says

  • Zheng Zhongwei from the National Health Commission says WHO standards were used as a guide to administer shots despite ongoing phase 3 trials
  • Beijing has also been in talks with Covax partners about production and development

Updated: 9:22pm, 25 Sep, 2020

