Many Chinese schoolchildren are missing out on a formal sex education, observers say. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese schoolchildren missing out on sex education, observers say
- Subject has been a mandatory part of the curriculum for almost a decade, but there are still too few suitably qualified teachers, Unesco official says
- A recent poll of university students found only half had received sex education at school
China Society
