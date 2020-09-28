Habitats around the world are under threat as a result of human activity. Photo: XinhuaHabitats around the world are under threat as a result of human activity. Photo: Xinhua
Habitats around the world are under threat as a result of human activity. Photo: Xinhua
China /  Society

Could China take the lead in setting new worldwide conservation goals?

  • President Xi Jinping is set to lay out his plans ahead of a UN summit in southwest China next year
  • Countries have to set goals for the next decade, but previous targets have been missed and conservationists are waiting for governments to take the initiative

Topic |   Environment
Echo Xie
Echo Xie

Updated: 11:31pm, 28 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Habitats around the world are under threat as a result of human activity. Photo: XinhuaHabitats around the world are under threat as a result of human activity. Photo: Xinhua
Habitats around the world are under threat as a result of human activity. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE