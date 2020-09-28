Habitats around the world are under threat as a result of human activity. Photo: Xinhua
Could China take the lead in setting new worldwide conservation goals?
- President Xi Jinping is set to lay out his plans ahead of a UN summit in southwest China next year
- Countries have to set goals for the next decade, but previous targets have been missed and conservationists are waiting for governments to take the initiative
