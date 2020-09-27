An aerial view of the Songzao coal mine in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, where 16 workers died in a mining accident on Sunday. Photo: XinhuaAn aerial view of the Songzao coal mine in southwest China’s Chongqing municipality, where 16 workers died in a mining accident on Sunday. Photo: Xinhua
China coal mining disaster kills 16 in Chongqing, with one survivor hospitalised

  • Preliminary investigation finds that a conveyor belt fire released excessive levels of carbon monoxide into the Songzao mine
  • In August, electrical wiring exploded at a mine in eastern China’s Shandong province, killing seven people

Topic |   Safety in China
Phoebe Zhang
Phoebe Zhang in Shenzhen

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Sep, 2020

