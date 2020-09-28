Passengers wearing face masks wait to board a last century-style boat, featuring a theatrical drama set between the 1920s and 1930s in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on September 27, 2020. Photo: AFPPassengers wearing face masks wait to board a last century-style boat, featuring a theatrical drama set between the 1920s and 1930s in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on September 27, 2020. Photo: AFP
China / Society

Coronavirus in China: Rebound and reflection in Wuhan as global Covid-19 death toll nears 1 million

  • As the pandemic rages on around the world, Wuhan appears to have moved on from the virus
  • Beijing has also sown doubt about Wuhan being the source of outbreak, provoking outrage from worst-hit nations, including the US

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:45pm, 28 Sep, 2020

