Video footage taken by witnesses shows yellow smoke coming out of the plant after the blast. Photo: Weibo
Chemical plant explosion in central China kills 5 people
- One person has been taken to hospital with injuries as search and rescue efforts continue at the site in Tianmen, Hubei
- Blast happened as equipment was tested at a factory that makes compounds used to manufacture drugs, authorities say
Topic | China chemical plant explosion
