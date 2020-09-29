Climate activist Ou Hongyi was detained on Friday after organising a silent protest in downtown Shanghai. Photo: Twitter
Greta Thunberg criticises China after climate striker Ou Hongyi held over protest
- Hongyi and three other Chinese protesters detained in Shanghai shopping district following silent demonstration
- Activists released after hours of questioning, she says
Topic | Climate change
Climate activist Ou Hongyi was detained on Friday after organising a silent protest in downtown Shanghai. Photo: Twitter