Climate activist Ou Hongyi was detained on Friday after organising a silent protest in downtown Shanghai. Photo: TwitterClimate activist Ou Hongyi was detained on Friday after organising a silent protest in downtown Shanghai. Photo: Twitter
Greta Thunberg criticises China after climate striker Ou Hongyi held over protest

  • Hongyi and three other Chinese protesters detained in Shanghai shopping district following silent demonstration
  • Activists released after hours of questioning, she says

Eduardo Baptista
Updated: 9:06pm, 29 Sep, 2020

