Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: APMeng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Canada lawyer says Huawei’s Meng Wanzhou is wasting court’s time with doomed extradition manoeuvres

  • Government lawyer Robert Frater calls for the ‘summary rejection’ of applications by Meng’s lawyers attacking the US record of the fraud case against her
  • Meng’s team contends the US record is so misleading that the case against her should be thrown out

Topic |   Meng Wanzhou
Ian Young
Ian Young in Vancouver

Updated: 4:38am, 30 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: APMeng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: AP
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE