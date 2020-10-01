Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP
Huawei executive’s extradition is no ‘garden-variety’ case because of Donald Trump, her lawyer says
- Defence attorney tells a Canadian judge to ignore case law when deciding whether to admit new evidence in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case
- He uses an analogy about Meng’s hair colour to suggest it did not matter if she had been deceptive in a presentation to HSBC
Topic | Meng Wanzhou
Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies, leaving her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver on Tuesday. Photo: The Canadian Press via AP