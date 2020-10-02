Jifu Jifuzi and his wife Li Youling watch TV in their new home. Photo: Simon SongJifu Jifuzi and his wife Li Youling watch TV in their new home. Photo: Simon Song
China on verge of end to absolute poverty. Now for the really hard part

  • Poverty alleviation was given new prominence in 2015 when President Xi Jinping pledged to lift those in the greatest hardship by 2020
  • Despite the expense and resources spent on improving the lives of poor rural Chinese, there is more to be done to help them adjust and keep them in work

Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 2 Oct, 2020

