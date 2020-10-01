Not everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: China’s National Day-trippers shun face masks, social-distancing rules
- Annual holiday sees the usual traffic jams and railway station crushes as people let off steam after troubling year
- Travel agency says it expects 600 million trips to be made across China over the course of the holiday
Topic | Golden Week
Not everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: AP