Not everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: APNot everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: AP
Not everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: AP
China /  Society

Coronavirus: China’s National Day-trippers shun face masks, social-distancing rules

  • Annual holiday sees the usual traffic jams and railway station crushes as people let off steam after troubling year
  • Travel agency says it expects 600 million trips to be made across China over the course of the holiday

Topic |   Golden Week
Jun Mai
Jun Mai in Beijing

Updated: 7:15pm, 1 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Not everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: APNot everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: AP
Not everyone who visited the temple of Heaven in Beijing on Thursday observed the China CDC’s advice on wearing face masks. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE