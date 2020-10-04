Students study at the newly built Wenchang Middle School at Yuexi county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture in Sichuan province. Photo: Simon SongStudents study at the newly built Wenchang Middle School at Yuexi county, Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture in Sichuan province. Photo: Simon Song
China’s push to educate people out of poverty starts with free school

  • Delivering a brighter future in Liangshan hinges largely on the belief that education is key to stopping poverty passing to the next generation
  • In this remote mountainous prefecture, 1.2 million pupils get free education for 15 years from kindergarten

Zhuang Pinghui
Zhuang Pinghui in Beijing

Updated: 7:00pm, 4 Oct, 2020

