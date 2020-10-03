30-year-old Lamu died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed. Photo: Weibo
Chinese vlogger dies after being set on fire by ex-husband
- Lamu had 885,000 social media followers and posted videos of her daily life foraging in the mountains, cooking and lipsyncing to songs dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing
- She was attacked while she was live-streaming, local media reported
