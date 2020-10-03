30-year-old Lamu died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed. Photo: Weibo30-year-old Lamu died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed. Photo: Weibo
30-year-old Lamu died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed. Photo: Weibo
China /  Society

Chinese vlogger dies after being set on fire by ex-husband

  • Lamu had 885,000 social media followers and posted videos of her daily life foraging in the mountains, cooking and lipsyncing to songs dressed in traditional Tibetan clothing
  • She was attacked while she was live-streaming, local media reported

Topic |   China Society
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:10pm, 3 Oct, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
30-year-old Lamu died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed. Photo: Weibo30-year-old Lamu died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed. Photo: Weibo
30-year-old Lamu died on Wednesday after efforts to save her life failed. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE